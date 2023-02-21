Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo man arrested for allegedly assaulting and holding victim against their will

TERRY KERN
TERRY KERN(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 61-year-old Terry Kern, of Fargo, is in jail and is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Gross Sexual I with Force following an incident on February 19.

Police were called to the 1000 block of University Drive around 10 a.m. after a victim claimed to have been held against their will and physically assaulted. FPD says officers found evidence at the scene supporting the claim.

Kern was arrested and he is now booked in the Cass County Jail.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

