Bond set at $1 million for suspect in fatal assault in Minot

Casey Vollmer
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police have released the name of the victim in the assault Friday at a northwest Minot hotel as 57-year-old Albert Wesly Granger.

Investigators said Granger died from his injuries Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY (4:30 p.m.): MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have ordered a 33-year-old Minot man charged in an assault on another man Friday who later died to be held on a $1 million bond.

Casey Vollmer faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of a 57-year-old man.

Police said they reported to a northwest Minot hotel Friday night for an assault and found the victim unconscious with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested Vollmer later Friday night for the assault. The victim died from their injuries Sunday night, according to police.

Vollmer will be arraigned March 30. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

