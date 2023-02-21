Big Winter Storm Bears Down on Northern Midwest

TUESDAY AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

First off, the whole map is lit up right now because of one sort of advisory or another. Our northwestern counties are under Wind Chill Warning. Our northeastern counties are under a Wind Chill Advisory. Many of the counties in the Southern Valley are under a Blizzard Warning. To the east, outside of our area, places are under a Winter Storm Warning. Care should be taken when traveling as roads will be slick and visibility will be very limited as this storm moves into the area.

Currently, the radar is showing snow moving through the Southern Valley. We have some snow as far north as Highway 2, but it is much lighter in places north of I-94. The heaviest of the snow is sliding along the North Dakota-South Dakota border. There is also another heavier band of snow sliding just south of the I-94 Corridor.

Visibility along I-94 and south is very limited as this snow system moves through the Southern Valley. Most of this area is experiencing visibility under 2 miles. Many locations in this area have visibilities under 1 mile. Again, extreme care should be taken when traveling this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are chilly, but nothing out of the ordinary. Temps are near 0° in the north and near 10° in the south.

Winds aren’t too much of an issue, blowing at about 5-15 mph. However, even a light wind like this can cause visibility to become an issue quickly. Light, fluffy snow like we are seeing now can easily be blown around in the wind which will cause visibility to drop.

The Next 24 Hours - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY:

As we move through the afternoon and into the evening, we will continue to see the snow. It will begin to start tapering off in the late evening as we get ready for bed. Though we could still see a spot snow shower of two in our southern counties as this wave of snow moves off to the south of us. Temperatures around bedtime will be in the negative single digits in the north and in positive single digits in the south.

Temperatures will fall overnight as a north wind brings colder temperatures into the area. By morning, we will have a break in the snow. Temperatures will be near -20° in the north and near 0° in the south, so quite the spread there.

The break in the snow will continue through the lunch hour tomorrow, but temperatures will remain cold. There is not much of a warm up expected tomorrow.

The snow will push back into the area from the south during the late afternoon or evening as the major winter storm that we have been talking about for close to a week nears our region. The snow will be confined to the south at first, but will become fairly widespread as is grows later in the evening. The only place missing out on snow at that point will be in our northern Minnesota counties. However, it will continue to push to the north overnight.

Extended Planner:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY: We begin Thursday at midnight with snow encompassing almost the entire area. The heaviest of the snow will be in the south. However, we will see fairly heavy snow as far north as the Central Valley. This snow will continue overnight and into Thursday morning. We will also see windy conditions. Again, things will be windiest in the south, closer to the center of low pressure. However, winds will be be strong through much of the area. Most places will see sustained winds of about 20-30 mph during the morning commute. As a result, the visibility could be NEAR ZERO in many places thanks to the combination of heavy falling snow and blowing snow. The snow will gradually begin to weaken as we head into lunch, but it will still be coming down at a pretty steady rate. Condition could begin to improve at this point, but the winds will remain strong. Blowing snow and visibility could remain an issue into the evening commute. By the evening commute, the snow should be wrapped up in most locations expect for our eastern counties and our southeastern counties.

Snowfall totals will be highest in the south. In the south, we will see places receive about 12-24+” of snow by the end of this monster snow storm. Amounts will steadily decrease further north. A detailed accumulation map can be found below under the headline entitled, “Weather Headline.” A regional look at accumulation shows even more accumulation possible in southern Minnesota. Extreme care should be taken if traveling to the south.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

MONDAY: We will have calmer weather on Monday. It will be quite windy on Monday, but at least there will be no precipitation. We may even see the Sun come out! It will be warmer too! We will start the day with temperatures in the in the single digits and teens.

