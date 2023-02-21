Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities searching for driver of stolen vehicle following chase

Police graphic.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and the Fargo Police Department are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. says on Tuesday, Feb. 21 around 2 a.m. they tried to stop a vehicle near Gardner on Co. Rd. 81, but the car took off on I-29.

Deputies say they used a tire deflations to slow the car down, but it kept going into Fargo. Eventually officials say they stopped the chase in city limits for safety reasons.

Then around 4 a.m. the same day, Fargo Police found that vehicle without anyone inside. Officers say they searched the car and found drug paraphernalia and stolen clothes.

Anyone who has information on the chase or the reported stolen vehicle is urged to contact the county at 701-241-5800.

