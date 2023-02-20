Woman seriously injured in 1-29 crash

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman sustained serious injuries in a crash on 1-29 this morning Feb, 20.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Latoya Watson-Tyson of Roxboro, NC was driving her Lincoln Navigator in the middle lane near the 13th Ave exit when she lost control of her vehicle and struck another vehicle. Both cars struck the concrete median guard rail with the Lincoln coming to rest on the guardrail.

Watson-Tyson sustained serious injuries from the crash, the driver and passenger from the other vehicle were uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.

