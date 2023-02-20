Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Woman dies after crash on snowy Hwy 81, charges pending

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Highway 81 in Grand Forks County. It happened around 11:20 Monday morning in the 400 Block of 11th Street NE, approximately 5 miles southeast of Thompson.

Highway Patrol says a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on 11th Street NE (County Road 81) being driven by a 21-year-old man from Waite Park. Highway Patrol hasn’t identified him, but they say charges against him are pending. His passenger, a 26-year-old from Little Falls, died in the crash.

Highway Patrol says a 2012 Kenworth was heading southbound on 11th Street NE when the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth at an angle. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Poitra
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar
Reese Scufsa is recovering after having a heart transplant.
N. Fargo teenager recovering after heart transplant
One person arrested after allegedly stealing U-Haul
One person arrested after allegedly stealing U-Haul
Garbage piled up in Stutsman County.
Jamestown garbage company under scrutiny after plethora of issues
ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’

Latest News

6:00PM News February 20- Part 1
6:00PM News February 20- Part 1
The City of East Grand Forks has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight tonight.
City of East Grand Forks declares snow emergency
5:00 PM News February 20 - Part 2
5:00 PM News February 20 - Part 2
5:00 News February 20 - Part 1
5:00 News February 20 - Part 1