Woman dies after crash on snowy Hwy 81, charges pending

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Highway 81 in Grand Forks County. It happened around 11:20 Monday morning in the 400 Block of 11th Street NE, approximately 5 miles southeast of Thompson.

Highway Patrol says a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on 11th Street NE (County Road 81) being driven by a 21-year-old man from Waite Park. Highway Patrol hasn’t identified him, but they say charges against him are pending. His passenger, a 26-year-old from Little Falls, died in the crash.

Highway Patrol says a 2012 Kenworth was heading southbound on 11th Street NE when the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth at an angle. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

