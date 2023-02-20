Snowy Week Kicks off with a First Alert Weather Day Today

Today:

It’s a First Alert Weather Day to start a very active week. Scattered areas of snow this morning throughout the valley, including areas of heavy snow that quickly reduce visibility and leave behind a coating of snow. The temperatures are warming and in the teens, but the next issue we have will be the wind. And that is starting to increase out west with the last band of snow associated with this system.

By lunch time, snow starts moving on, but winds remain blustery causing an increase of blowing snow. However, the temperatures will have increased to low 20s for some in the south, while we still will have a few in the single digits north.

Amounts from today’s system will range from a coating to 6+ inches.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Tuesday will also feature a chance for snow with another quick clipper sliding through.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Tuesday/Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This PLEASE KEEP IN MIND changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.