Snowy Week Kicks off with a First Alert Weather Day Today

Early Afternoon Currents:

Our first of two waves of snow today has moved off to the east, out of our area. The second wave is currently moving through our eastern Minnesota counties. This wave is moving pretty quickly, but we could continue to see some scattered snow showers for folks in the east through the remainder of the afternoon.

There is quite a spread of temperatures at the moment. There are some single digit temperatures in the north and temperatures are above 30° in the south.

Wind in the east aren’t anything out of the ordinary, but in the west things are a bit gusty. Sustained winds in the west are in the 25 mph range with gusts over 30 mph. These winds will continues to push east behind the snow today. They will reduce visibility as the snow that we have been seeing this morning.

We are also under a Winter Weather Advisory thanks to that second wave of snow moving through the area.

Today:

Today’s snow will continue to push eastward during the remainder of the afternoon. These snow showers will result in some scattered snow showers for locations in our eastern Minnesota counties. As this system moves off to the east, we will see gusty north winds behind the snow. These winds will be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts pushing into the 40s in some locations. Amounts from today’s system will range from a coating to 6+ inches. Temperatures will have increased to as warm as the low 20s for some by midday, but the blast of colder air will start sending those numbers down during the afternoon, while some will only reach the single digits north.

Tonight, temperatures will slide below zero with the colder air taking over. Winds will ease late evening. Quiet, but cold, overnight and to start Tuesday.

As we move into Tuesday morning, we will start to see snow enter into our southwestern counties. The snow will continue for folks in the south throughout the remainder of the morning, through the afternoon, and into the evening period.

During the lunch period, things will be mostly calm for locations outside of the Southern Valley. Some places in northern Minnesota might even see the Sun come out for a few minutes.

The evening commute might be a little messy in some places in the south, as we will continue to see snow through the evening before it finally starts to taper off by bedtime.

Extended Planner:

TUESDAY: Tuesday will also feature a chance for snow with another quick clipper sliding through. Best bet for another round of 1 to 5 inches of snow will be in the southern valley. Expect a much colder day. Breezy to windy conditions developing in the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Tuesday/Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Our region seems to, once again, narrowly miss the brunt of this storm as our southern counties have the chance to see 8+ inches of snow in some locations. However, places further south, such as the Twin Cities, have the chance to see over two feet of snow. If you are traveling to the south, please be very careful. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero. Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend, as we will increase to the low teens and upper 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain overcast with morning temperatures finally getting to above zero for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.