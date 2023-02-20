Cooking with Cash Wa
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar

Nicholas Poitra
Nicholas Poitra(Eddy County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEYENNE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is on the run and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to both find and apprehend him after a fatal shooting at a bar Sunday night.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Department says it’s looking for 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra. Authorities say Poitra is a person of interest in a Feb. 19 homicide at Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar. Poitra is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and authorities urge you do not approach him. Instead call 911 with any information related to Poitra’s location.

Nicholas Poitra is described as Native American male, 6′3″, 260 lbs., brown eyes and black hair.

Further details on the shooting, including the victim and circumstances surrounding the shooting have yet to be released.

