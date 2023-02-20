Cooking with Cash Wa
One person arrested after allegedly stealing U-Haul

Law Enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a driver for allegedly stealing a U-Haul.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple law enforcement agencies got involved in a vehicle pursuit, after Fargo police attempted to pull a driver over in a alleged stolen U-Haul.

Officials say that at 5:16 p.m., on February 19, a Fargo police officer noticed a U-Haul that was previously reported stolen and attempted to pull it over in the 2100 block of Main Ave.

Once the U-Haul crossed state lines and into Moorhead, Minnesota State Patrol took over and was able to locate it a short time later when it was going east on I-94.

It has been confirmed that troopers arrested the driver after they crashed the U-Haul.

The Moorhead Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.

