Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’

(CNN (custom credit) | (Source: CNN))
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Women will continue to pay sales tax on feminine hygiene products. The state House of Representatives voted down a bill that would’ve changed that.

House Bill 1282 would have exempted products like tampons and sanitary napkins from sales tax.

“While the committee appreciated the informational testimony from the bill’s sponsor and supporters, it did land on a Do Not Pass recommendation,” said Representative Jared Hagert, R-Emerado.

The bill failed without discussion by a vote of 33-56.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
7-year-old boy missing from Thief River Falls found safe
Franklin Middle School in Thief River Falls, Minn.
‘Scared for my daughter being in school’: Parents speak out against bullying in Thief Rivers Falls
Reese Scufsa is recovering after having a heart transplant.
N. Fargo teenager recovering after heart transplant
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
N. Fargo teenager recovering after heart transplant - February 19
N. Fargo teenager recovering after heart transplant - February 19
10:00PM Sports February 18 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports February 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 18 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 18 - Part 2