ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Women will continue to pay sales tax on feminine hygiene products. The state House of Representatives voted down a bill that would’ve changed that.

House Bill 1282 would have exempted products like tampons and sanitary napkins from sales tax.

“While the committee appreciated the informational testimony from the bill’s sponsor and supporters, it did land on a Do Not Pass recommendation,” said Representative Jared Hagert, R-Emerado.

The bill failed without discussion by a vote of 33-56.

