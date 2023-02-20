Cooking with Cash Wa
Multiple-semi pile up temporarily closes part of I-29

By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says I-29 is temporarily closed southbound from Grand Forks to Thompson.

There’s a multiple-semi pile up on the road. They say traffic is being diverted back onto the interstate at Thompson southbound because of a deadly crash on Hwy 81.

Officials say to slow down, buckle up, and drive safe.

