Multiple-semi pile up temporarily closes part of I-29

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says I-29 is temporarily closed southbound from Grand Forks to Thompson.

There’s a multiple-semi pile up on the road. They say traffic is being diverted back onto the interstate at Thompson southbound because of a deadly crash on Hwy 81.

Officials say to slow down, buckle up, and drive safe.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.