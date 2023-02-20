Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man arrested for kidnapping in Fargo

Fargo Police say they arrested a Moorhead man for Kidnapping, Domestic Violence (Aggravated), Felony Preventing Arrest, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under Suspension just before 2:30 am on Feb. 18.
HECTOR FLORES
HECTOR FLORES(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they arrested a Moorhead man for Kidnapping, Domestic Violence (Aggravated), Felony Preventing Arrest, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under Suspension just before 2:30 am on Feb. 18.

Police say they got a call for suspicious activity in the 0 block of North Terrace N. Officers then found the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on 2nd St. N and tried to make a traffic stop.

Police say the driver was 45-year-old Hector Flores, a Moorhead resident. Flores pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Main Ave. He tried to flee, but he was blocked by a snow bank. Officers gave commands to Flores to get out of the car while a female passenger was screaming and trying to exit from the blocked-in passenger door.

Officials say Flores refused to leave the car and said he had a firearm. Officers approached the vehicle and saw Flores had the passenger in a chokehold. A taser was used on Flores to subdue him and rescue the victim.

No firearm was found on Flores’ person or in the vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

