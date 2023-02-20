Cooking with Cash Wa
Minot man held on murder charge following assault at hotel

Suspect held on murder charge
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 33-year-old man is currently being held in custody on a murder charge, stemming from an assault Friday evening at a northwest Minot hotel where the victim later died, police said.

According to a news release from Minot Police, officers responded to the hotel around 6:45 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault, and found an unconscious man lying outside with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 57-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries Sunday night.

Investigators said they determined that Casey Vollmer struck the victim multiple times as the victim was leaving the hotel. Police said officers located Vollmer in one of the hotel rooms Friday night, and took him into custody at the time for aggravated assault.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Formal charges have not been filed in district court yet against Vollmer due to the President’s Day holiday.

Minot Police said this is the second recorded homicide in 2023, and the third since December. The other incident this year was a fatal shooting, also at a northwest Minot motel. In late December, a man was fatally shot outside of a Minot bar.

The city saw three homicides in all of 2022.

