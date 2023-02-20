Cooking with Cash Wa
I-29 traffic slowed near Thompson, crews investigating and cleaning up

Traffic incident
Traffic incident(Scott Robinson / CC BY 2.0)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is backed up for drivers heading northbound on I-29 near the Thompson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s still unclear what exactly happened, but several cars and semis are involved and Mother Nature is to blame as blowing snow created low visibility and icy roads Monday morning. It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Authorities say southbound traffic is moving just fine, and northbound traffic is starting to be re-directed around the blockage.

This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information is released later this afternoon.

