City of East Grand Forks declares snow emergency

The City of East Grand Forks has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight tonight.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight tonight.

During a snow emergency, there’s no parking allowed on any city street until it has been plowed to its full width.

The city says to please help out plow drivers and emergency workers by getting your vehicle off the street tonight.

