Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated

Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (Gray News) – An alligator that has been living with its mouth taped shut since December was finally relocated this week after several attempts to trap it.

Amber Lock sounded the alarm on Facebook in January, posting photos of the alligator and its taped snout.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.

She said a trapper had come out but didn’t finish the job.

“After multiple calls to Florida Fish and Wildlife and Hillsborough County, Florida Government over the past month, the gator is STILL being tortured and nobody has come to rescue it,” she wrote in her plea on Facebook.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced...
Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Trappers successfully coaxed the female alligator, dubbed Georgie, out of the retention pond this week.

She was relocated to Gatorama, an animal park and alligator farm in Palmdale.

“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Gatorama General Manager Ben Register said in a statement Friday. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she been through.”

Register said Georgie will have her own pond, away from larger groups of alligators, so she won’t have to compete for food or territory until she is bigger and stronger.

Gatorama is home to many relocated nuisance alligators, which would otherwise have to be killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, released nuisance alligators often try to return to their capture site.

They also can’t be released into more remote areas, where existing alligator populations have established territories and social structures, which would likely lead to fighting and possibly death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Reese Scufsa is recovering after having a heart transplant.
N. Fargo teenager recovering after heart transplant
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
7-year-old boy missing from Thief River Falls found safe
ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar - February 20
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar - February 20
Sheriff: Man on the run after fatal shooting at Sheyenne bar - February 20
Moorhead man arrested for kidnapping in Fargo - February 20