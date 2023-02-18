Tracking a Couple of Clippers

SATURDAY EVENING - SUNDAY:

To continue our evening, temperatures are in the upper 20s where have a small band of light snow in our northern counties. This is very light accumulation and will move out over the next few hours. Other places, we are seeing temperatures in the mid 30s and even areas of 40s out west.

Overnight tonight, we will see this band of snow continue to sweep through and we will get the backend of this clipper to give some more snow to areas in North Central MN and Western MN.

Once the snow exits, we can anticipate a fairly mild morning with high temperatures for most in the teens and 20s where we see cloud coverage whereas others are going to be in the single digits. There will be a slight wind chill for those cooler areas, but not as severe as it has been in the past.

Late in the day, temperatures will continue to dip into the single digits and the teens, however our main story is our next Clipper arriving from Alberta. This starts out west near the basin and will make its way through the Valley overnight. It also brings some seasonable temperatures for us in the Valley.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Our second Clipper then arrives late into Monday bringing another shot of snow and wind. Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with the chance of snow mainly during the first half of our day. The morning will be cool with lows in the single digits for many. High temperatures only warm into the teens to low 20s. Snow amounts from Monday’s system will range from a coating to 5+ inches.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will also be our “calm day” throughout the week. However, it will be even colder as sub-zero morning lows return to the region behind the clippers. This will also help us achieve frigid wind chills into the negative 20s. We will warm up only into the single digits. Other than the colder temps, the weather will be pretty quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Tuesday/Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This PLEASE KEEP IN MIND changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero.

