‘Scared for my daughter being in school’: Parents speak out against bullying in Thief Rivers Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Thief River Falls, Minn., are speaking out against bullying within their school district. They say they are scared, angry and frustrated with how the school district has handled it, especially after videos have been circulating showing violence within the schools.

“You see these days, these shootings and stuff like that. Afterwards there’s always these red flags,” said Brad Determan, a Thief River Falls parent. “I think there’s a lot of red flags going on in Franklin [MIDDLE SCHOOL].”

Some parents in Thief River Falls believe the bullying is getting out of control and they are afraid if it continues to get worse. The school district acknowledged that incidents happened at Franklin Middle School in a letter to parents. With Superintendent Paula Henry stating the schools are safe for students and that necessary action is happening in regard to discipline. However, these parents feel the school district isn’t doing enough to address these issues.

“I don’t think what they’re doing now is working at all. I think they need to hold students accountable and maybe suspensions. Something a bit more serious than what they have been doing.” said Heather Wilson.

“It’s extremely terrifying and the more I found out, it’s not only the middle school, it’s the elementary and high school. It’s the whole district.” said Lindsay Gregory.

“I don’t know the full answers, but I know what we’re doing right now is not working at all,” said Determan. “I’m scared for my daughter being in school there.”

The videos that have been circulating the school district include a student being beaten in a classroom to another being attacked in a hallway. These parents said that if nothing changes in the near future, they have no issue taking their children out of the schools here.

“Sadly not at all, there’s other options.” said Wilson.

Gregory, who started a Facebook page to bring awareness to the bullying in the school district, just wants to be heard by leaders within the administration.

“What we as parents can do along with staff to come together and try and get a handle on this bullying thing.”

We reached out to the superintendent on Friday, and we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.