Justice Bahr sentences Bismarck woman to life for conspiring to kill husband, burn home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The woman convicted of conspiring to murder her husband and burn the couple’s home and evidence is heading to prison for a long time. Justice Douglas Bahr sentenced Nikki Entzel to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Tears welled up in the eyes of the victim’s family as Justice Bahr announced Nikki Entzel’s sentence. After three years of hearings, two weeks of trial and several months of waiting... Chad Entzel’s family can finally move forward.

They say Nikki stole something from when she, and a Canadian man named Earl Howard carried out the crime in a ploy to collect on insurance.

At the Friday sentencing hearing, family and friends of Chad spoke to Nikki.

“I’ve decided this is no longer a day about you. It is a day about my brother and what a wonderful person he was,” said Chad Entzel’s sister Lori Kraus.

Nikki also spoke, but to Justice Bahr.

“Your Honor, I have been through all kinds of abuse. Now my boys have been through it. I have to live through this every single day,” said Nikki Entzel, defendant.

“I have seen no evidence that Mr. Entzel abused Ms. Entzel. It’s just her proclaimed statements. And those have changed today,” said Justice Bahr.

Nikki’s public defender Thomas Glass asked Justice Bahr to sentence Nikki to 50 years with 25 suspended.

“I also think it’s important that none of these issues became prevalent in her life until after she met Mr. Howard,” said Thomas Glass, defense attorney.

“The court notes that in response to Mr. Glass’ assertions that Mr. Howard may have been an important role in this with the crimes. I kind of refute that a bit. She was doing illegal things and blaming other people back in 2012 and 2014,” said Justice Bahr.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued Nikki deserved life without parole.

“It’s always someone else’s fault. She blames others for the negative aspects of her life. She believes even though she was convicted of this and other crimes, she’s done nothing wrong,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

Justice Douglas Bahr said Nikki must serve at least 36 years and 105 days before she’s eligible for release.

Nikki’s sentencing hearing was one year and three days after a judge sentenced co-conspirator Earl to 25 years in prison for his role in the crimes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.