‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs

Students took turn pulling the sled over nature trails
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth school hosted its own sled race today, but without any dogs.

The students had to improvise.

After learning about dog sleds in the classroom, 2nd graders from North Shore Community School took to the trail.

In the 15th annual Ikidarod (eye-kid-a-rod), students pretend to be a real sled dog team.

Each kid takes a turn as the musher, while the other four pull the sled.

Six teams competed in the Ikidarod this year, and plenty of spectators came to watch.

Students say their race is a lot like the real thing.

“We’ll be running down mostly the entire trail, and we’ll come back, and were doing real stuff where we have to do checkpoints. And most of the school is going to watch,” said Wayne, a student at North Shore Community School.

At each checkpoint, a new student becomes the musher. The “dogs,” or students pulling the sled, get some Scooby Snacks.

Hundreds of schools around the world are involved in similar Ikidarod races. Each race is uniquely designed by the school’s teachers for their curriculum.

