Garage badly damaged in Grand Forks fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews in Grand Forks had to respond quickly to put out a fire that started inside of a garage.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18, at 1021 2nd Ave. North.

Fire officials say that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was assisted by the Grand Forks Police Department and Altru Ambulance.

