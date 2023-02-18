Cooking with Cash Wa
Crews respond to Grand Forks shed fire Friday

Authorities say the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, significantly damaged a shed in Grand Forks Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to 2491 Lawndale Rd. just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a shed in close proximity to other structures engulfed in flames.

Authorities say no was hurt and found the fire to be an accident.

The Grand Forks Fire Department urges residents to properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

10pm Sports February 17th
10pm Weather February 17th
10pm News Part 2 February 17th
10pm News Part 1 February 17th
