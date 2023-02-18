Crews respond to Grand Forks shed fire Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, significantly damaged a shed in Grand Forks Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to 2491 Lawndale Rd. just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a shed in close proximity to other structures engulfed in flames.

Authorities say no was hurt and found the fire to be an accident.

The Grand Forks Fire Department urges residents to properly dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.