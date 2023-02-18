7-year-old boy missing from Thief River Falls found safe
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A seven-year-old is missing from Thief River Falls, Minn., has been found safe according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The child according to a family had been missing for a couple hours.
The sheriff’s office and the Thief River Falls Police Dept. expressed appreciation for those that helped find the missing boy.
