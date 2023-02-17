Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Volunteer Cass County deputy fired after nude photo leak via ‘Code 4 Media’

Cass Co. squad car
Cass Co. squad car(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a months-long internal investigation, a volunteer Cass County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired for a laundry list of policy violations that came just before the November election.

Ben Longlet was placed on administrative leave in October 2022 after officials say he admitted to being behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.

Cass County stated it was what Longlet did while acting as Code 4 that violated several department policies. One of those policies prohibits disparaging remarks or conduct that could ‘disrupt the efficiency of the office’ or would discredit any employee. The office also alleged in October Longlet potentially broke the law as well because a deputy’s nude photo was shared without his permission.

In a memorandum shared with Valley News Live from January 11, Sheriff Jesse Jahner stated he does not “feel comfortable having (Longlet) working under my authority and peace officer license, nor am I obligated to have him work under my license.”

Longlet’s attorney Chris Redmann assures his client did nothing wrong, and says he will take all legal action necessary to defend Longlet’s rights.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns
External review of NDSU’s cheer program showed issues within the athletic dept.
This is a review that was conducted by Michelle Donarski with ABST Law.
External review into the NDSU cheer program
5 out 25 businesses fail tobacco compliance check
5 out of 25 Fargo businesses fail tobacco compliance check