Two bills aimed at property tax relief failed in the state Senate Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two bills aimed at property tax relief failed in the state Senate today.

SB 2369 would have provided property tax credits to parents whose children attend nonpublic schools or are homeschooled. Lawmakers say one reason why this failed is because there’s another bill that would do a similar thing.

“Those students that are attending a private school or are being home schooled often have to rely on the public schools for certain activities, maybe sports, shop class, vocational class, music, special education, languages because the private schools may not have all of the resources to provide those opportunities.” said Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton.

Another bill that failed is SB 2177. That would have placed a property tax freeze for seniors. Earlier this week, the Senate passed a bill that would lower property taxes by about 17 percent. That bill now heads to the House.

