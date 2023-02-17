Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Two bills aimed at property tax relief failed in the state Senate Friday

North Dakota Senators recently rejected two bills that would have provided property tax relief
North Dakota Senators recently rejected two bills that would have provided property tax relief(none)
By Justin Gick
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two bills aimed at property tax relief failed in the state Senate today.

SB 2369 would have provided property tax credits to parents whose children attend nonpublic schools or are homeschooled. Lawmakers say one reason why this failed is because there’s another bill that would do a similar thing.

“Those students that are attending a private school or are being home schooled often have to rely on the public schools for certain activities, maybe sports, shop class, vocational class, music, special education, languages because the private schools may not have all of the resources to provide those opportunities.” said Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton.

Another bill that failed is SB 2177. That would have placed a property tax freeze for seniors. Earlier this week, the Senate passed a bill that would lower property taxes by about 17 percent. That bill now heads to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway

Latest News

Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
Justice Bahr sentences Bismarck woman to life for conspiring to kill husband, burn home
The 15th Annual Ikidarod
‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs
6:00PM News February 17- Part 2
6:00PM News February 17- Part 2
6:00PM News February 17- Part 1
6:00PM News February 17- Part 1
6:00PM News February 17- Part 3
6:00PM News February 17- Part 3