Tracking a Couple of Weekend Clippers

TONIGHT - SATURDAY:

Expect a very mild afternoon and evening as a result of the gusty winds we have experienced today. However, it doesn’t quite feel so mild.

We have partly cloudy skies and that is the expected trend for tonight as well. Temperatures tonight will be warmer than the past few days.

Into tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the teens. We are watching the potential for some patchy fog development through our Saturday morning.

Once fog exits, we can anticipate a fairly mild afternoon with high temperatures for most warming into the low to mid 30s along with a couple of upper 20s. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy for our day.

Late in the day, our first Clipper arrives from Alberta. This brings a shot of light snow mainly across northern MN into Sunday morning. It also brings some breezier conditions as well with gusts in the 20s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunday starts off with temperatures in the teens and low 20s along with some spotty light snow. Temperatures then fall during the day into the teens and single digits. Our second Clipper then arrives late into Monday bringing another shot of snow and wind.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with the chance of snow mainly during the first half of our day. The morning will be cool with lows in the single digits for many. High temperatures only warm into the teens to low 20s. Snow amounts from Monday’s system will range from a coating to 3+ inches. Tuesday will be even colder as sub-zero morning lows return to the region behind the clippers. We will warm up only into the single digits. Other than the colder temps, the weather will be pretty quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Tuesday/Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This PLEASE KEEP IN MIND changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

FRIDAY: We turn quite cold again by Friday on the backside of the Colorado Low. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero. Even with the help of insulating cloud cover, we will struggle to warm and will likely only top out in the single digits on either side of zero.

