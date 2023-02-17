Towing woes in the Valley after Valentine’s Day blizzard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The clean up is finally wrapping up Thursday after tow trucks worked tirelessly the last 24 hours to pull out hundreds of cars stuck and stranded throughout the Valley from the Valentine’s Day blizzard.

While North Dakota law allows a vehicle to be on the roadside for up to 48 hours before being towed, and 24 hours in Minnesota, that changes when Mother Nature brings blustery blizzards.

“Dangerous road conditions apply, those vehicle gotta get moved out of the way. It’s a safety hazard for anybody else traveling. The plows can’t get through and now we have a headache where the interstate needs to stay closed longer than it should be,” Damian Barglof with MTW Towing said.

Many drivers tell Valley News Live they thought they left their vehicles in a safe spot on the road, only for it to get towed anyway. Officials say the wind is likely to blame for that.

“It maybe wasn’t a traffic problem at that time, but it became a traffic problem throughout the night and morning. There was significant drifting around vehicles that had been left roadside, in the ditch, and those vehicles need to be removed so we could get rid of that drifting so we can get the roads re-opened,” Captain Bryan Niewind with North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Despite many claims vehicles were poached by local tow companies, officials say that doesn’t happen because an impound order must be given either by law enforcement or the owner of the vehicle.

And as for price gouging, Barglof says while he can’t speak for other companies, that’s not the way MTW Towing rolls.

“We don’t price gouge, we don’t raise the price by any means. The price is the price. Whether it’s a blizzard or not, it’s a first come, first serve basis. Our prices are what they are. It all kinda depends on how much work the truck’s gotta do to get you out,” he explained.

He says while he understands having your car towed is an inconvenience, public safety comes first.

And for those who may have called for roadside assistance through a service like Triple A, but a local tow company came instead, officials say you can turn your receipts and documentation into your insurance for re-imbursement. Tyler Drager with MTW Towing says local tow drivers have know way of knowing if a vehicle they’ve been dispatched to by state radio has already been called in to a roadside service or not.

“It’s easier and faster for us to get it moving on the road. We can be there in 20 minutes,” Drager said.

Law enforcement say if you can’t find your vehicle, give them a call and they will be able to provide you documentation and information on where your vehicle is located.

