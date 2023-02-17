Red Shed Smokehouse turns to year-round restaurant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red Shed Smokehouse in Grand Forks has some exciting news!

They’re moving from being a seasonal food truck to a year-round restaurant. The location will be in the old Northside Café building at 3450 Gateway Drv.

They’ll be selling meat by the pound, and will be open from 4 pm until they sell out. Food will still be first-come-first-serve, with preorders taken 24 hours or more in advance.

Red Shed says they’ll have catering options available too.

Their first day is said to be March 1st.

