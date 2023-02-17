Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Red Shed Smokehouse turns to year-round restaurant

Red Shed Smokehouse
Red Shed Smokehouse(Red Shed Smokehouse)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red Shed Smokehouse in Grand Forks has some exciting news!

They’re moving from being a seasonal food truck to a year-round restaurant. The location will be in the old Northside Café building at 3450 Gateway Drv.

They’ll be selling meat by the pound, and will be open from 4 pm until they sell out. Food will still be first-come-first-serve, with preorders taken 24 hours or more in advance.

Red Shed says they’ll have catering options available too.

Their first day is said to be March 1st.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

4:00PM Weather – February 17
4:00PM Weather – February 17
4:00PM News February 17 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 17 - Part 1
Joel Diekmann mug
Michigan man drove to Fergus Falls to meet 13-year-old girl for sex, court docs allege
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes