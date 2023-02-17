Cooking with Cash Wa
Pilates makes a major comeback

Fitness gurus say pilates is for everyone and it’s designed to be a full-body workout.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s not a new form of exercise, but it has become popular once again among fitness fanatics. Pilates is making a major comeback.

Pilates has been practiced by many since the 1920′s and was developed by Joseph Pilates of Germany.

Generations later people are still turning to pilates as a workout.

“I think Pilates is having a resurgence right now because of the results. You do it a couple and you actually can feel the results and people start seeing the results. That’s what is so awesome about it, the immediate gratification,” said Cathryn Costello, the founder of theStudio Wellness Collective.

If you are looking to take a class, pilates is available at theStudio Wellness Collective located on 8th Street N across the street from Nichole’s Bakery.

