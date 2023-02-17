Parents concerned about violence at Thief River Falls Middle School

Dear Thief River Falls School Families,

I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the recent incidents that have occurred at our middle school, including one on Monday of this week.

As educators and administrators, we strive to create a safe and secure learning environment for all students. Like you, we are extremely disappointed when these types of disruptive incidents occur.

I know many of our families want to know what the district is doing to discipline the students involved in these incidents. Due to our legal requirement to maintain student confidentiality, we cannot share details about the actions we take in specific cases. However, what we can say is that students are and will be subject to appropriate and allowable disciplinary action based on district policy and the circumstances of the incident in question.

Beyond that, I want to reassure you that our schools are safe. We also know there is more work to be done, and we believe it is our collective responsibility to ensure our students' behavior reflects the values and expectations of our community.

With this in mind, I ask that our parents and guardians reinforce the messages we are sharing with students during the school day. Speak with them about the importance of treating others respectfully, whether in person or online. We understand that social media is a big part of young people’s lives, but it must be used in a sensible and responsible manner.

We always want to avoid physical altercations at all costs. If a fight does occur, students should not take videos to share on social media. Instead, try to diffuse the situation and find an adult to intervene. The bottom line is that poor behavior reflects badly on our community, our schools, and our students—and we all have a responsibility to hold ourselves and each other accountable.

Thank you for your continued support in creating a safe and respectful learning environment. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Dr. Paula Henry

Superintendent