Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Parents concerned about violence at Thief River Falls Middle School

School lockers, courtesy: MGN
School lockers, courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, say they are fed up with bullying and violence taking place at Franklin Middle School. Valley News Live has received several videos of fights within the school and complaints to our Whistleblower Hotline.

Superintendent Dr. Paula Henry sent a letter to families acknowledging recent incidents at the middle school, including one on Monday, February 13. She said “like you, we are extremely disappointed when these types of disruptive incidents occur.”

Due to a legal requirement to maintain student confidentiality, the school district cannot share details about disciplinary action. In the letter, Superintendent Henry said there is still work to do, and encourages families to reinforce positive behavior and respect while students are at school.

Henry also encourages student not to take videos of fights and post on social media; but instead try to diffuse the situation or find an adult to help.

You can view the full letter below:

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

Wedding Media Business "Tolman Media" is dismantled - February 17
Wedding Media Business "Tolman Media" is dismantled - February 17
Fergus Falls apartment building suffers $80k in damage after kitchen fire - February 17
Fergus Falls apartment building suffers $80k in damage after kitchen fire - February 17
Noon News February 17 - Part 1
Noon News February 17 - Part 1
ZHIWAR ISMAIL
Moorhead man is latest of three charged in 2022 drive-by shooting