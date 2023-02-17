Parents concerned about violence at Thief River Falls Middle School

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, say they are fed up with bullying and violence taking place at Franklin Middle School. Valley News Live has received several videos of fights within the school and complaints to our Whistleblower Hotline.
Superintendent Dr. Paula Henry sent a letter to families acknowledging recent incidents at the middle school, including one on Monday, February 13. She said “like you, we are extremely disappointed when these types of disruptive incidents occur.”
Due to a legal requirement to maintain student confidentiality, the school district cannot share details about disciplinary action. In the letter, Superintendent Henry said there is still work to do, and encourages families to reinforce positive behavior and respect while students are at school.
Henry also encourages student not to take videos of fights and post on social media; but instead try to diffuse the situation or find an adult to help.