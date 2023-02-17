Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Otter Tail County launches new Child Care Locator app

A child care facility.
A child care facility.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Families with young children seeking child care in Otter Tail County can use the new Child Care Locator web app. The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Human Services departments of Otter Tail County released the app to help families find information about child care providers in their area.

Families can use an interactive map and search for providers within a distance from home or work. The results include contact and licensing information for the providers. Families can use contact information to reach out for a child care spot. Providers who are included on the app have given permission to Otter Tail County to share their information. The app does not include licensed child care centers, school-based preschools, or community-based preschools in Otter Tail County.

“As the licensor for Otter Tail County, I know and work closely with all the family child care providers in the County. I get calls from families all the time looking for help to find an open child care spot. With the new web app, I’ll be able to share that tool with families and hopefully make it easier to find child care for their children,” explained Lisa Spangler, Otter Tail County Family Child Care Licensor.

The app project is part of Otter Tail County’s broader child care strategy. The strategy identifies three action areas for the County to play a key role:

  • Promote the availability of licensing and financial resources for new and existing child care providers in the county
  • Help recruit, retain, and develop child care providers and workers to support the growth of child care capacity
  • Create partnerships between providers, employers, agency partners, and communities to improve access and availability to quality child care

Additional efforts that are part of the County’s child care strategy include the Child Care Capacity Grant for new and existing providers and upcoming mentorship and technical assistance support for providers.

The Child Care Locator web app can be found at www.ottertailcountymn.us/childcare. The web app is not currently available in a downloadable app form, so users will need to visit the webpage to access the application.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
“Drive Sober” campaign results in 133 alcohol, drug related arrests and citations
NDT – Dakota Magic Casino - February 17
NDT – Dakota Magic Casino - February 17
NDT - Top Talkers – February 17
NDT - Top Talkers – February 17
NDT – International Potluck - February 17
NDT – International Potluck - February 17