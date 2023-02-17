Otter Tail County launches new Child Care Locator app

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Families with young children seeking child care in Otter Tail County can use the new Child Care Locator web app. The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Human Services departments of Otter Tail County released the app to help families find information about child care providers in their area.

Families can use an interactive map and search for providers within a distance from home or work. The results include contact and licensing information for the providers. Families can use contact information to reach out for a child care spot. Providers who are included on the app have given permission to Otter Tail County to share their information. The app does not include licensed child care centers, school-based preschools, or community-based preschools in Otter Tail County.

“As the licensor for Otter Tail County, I know and work closely with all the family child care providers in the County. I get calls from families all the time looking for help to find an open child care spot. With the new web app, I’ll be able to share that tool with families and hopefully make it easier to find child care for their children,” explained Lisa Spangler, Otter Tail County Family Child Care Licensor.

The app project is part of Otter Tail County’s broader child care strategy. The strategy identifies three action areas for the County to play a key role:

Promote the availability of licensing and financial resources for new and existing child care providers in the county

Help recruit, retain, and develop child care providers and workers to support the growth of child care capacity

Create partnerships between providers, employers, agency partners, and communities to improve access and availability to quality child care

Additional efforts that are part of the County’s child care strategy include the Child Care Capacity Grant for new and existing providers and upcoming mentorship and technical assistance support for providers.

The Child Care Locator web app can be found at www.ottertailcountymn.us/childcare. The web app is not currently available in a downloadable app form, so users will need to visit the webpage to access the application.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.