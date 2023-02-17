NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Homemade French Fries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - INGREDIENTS

4 Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch by 1/4-inch lengths

2 quarts peanut, sunflower, or canola oil

Salt and ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Remove any discolored skin or “eye’s”. Cut potatoes into ¼” x ¼” to the full length of the potato using knife, cutter, or mandolin.

Place cut fries in a larger container and run under cold running water until water turns from milky colored to clear. Drain, and repeat. Drain and cover cut potatoes with at least 1 inch of water. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Drain potatoes over a large colander. Toss to remove as much water as possible. Transfer potatoes to a large cooking sheet and pat dry using a clean tea towel. Alternatively, you can use a salad spinner which works well. Reserve at room temperature.

Meanwhile heat oil in an electric fryer to 300° F or 5-quart pot or Dutch oven fitted with clip-on-the-pot candy thermometer. NOTE: Oil will bubble up when you add fries, so be sure you have at least 3 inches of room at top of cooking pot.

Set a timer for 3 minutes. Carefully add a handful of cut fries to hot oil. Start the timer. This is the blanching stage. All we are trying to do here is cook the potatoes but not browning them.

It will bubble violently (oil and water) and start to settle down after 30 seconds or so. Using a slotted skimmer or Chinese wire strainer, move the potatoes around to keep them from sticking.

When timer is done, transfer fries to brown paper bag to drain. Repeat with remaining cut potatoes. Once cool, transfer the potatoes to a storage container and place in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve fries, reheat oil to 350 degrees. Set up a second paper bag. Fry potatoes, stirring every 20 seconds or so, until golden brown about 3-4 minutes minute. Transfer to paper bag and drain again. Season to taste with salt and pepper, or other seasoned salt. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.