NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Firecracker Shrimp
INGREDIENTS
- 20 shrimp, shelled and deveined but leave the tail on
- 20 pieces spring roll skins
Marinade:
- 3 inches ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
- 1/4 spoon of sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon corn starch
- 3 dashes white pepper
- 1 egg white, lightly whisked
- 2 tablespoons minced scallion
DIRECTIONS:
Dry the shrimp using paper towels. Combine the marinade ingredients. Allow shrimp to marinate for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce.
Wrap each shrimp with a spring roll skin. Meanwhile, heat an electric fryer or frying pan with oil to 350° F
Deep fry 6-8 shrimp at a time until light to golden brown. Serve hot with dipping sauce.
Nuoc Cham (Dipping Sauce):
- 1/2 cup warm water, plus more as needed
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), plus more to taste
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)
- 3 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons small carrot, coarsely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon sambal oelek
DIRECTIONS:
Stir together 1/2 cup water, lime juice, and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Add additional lime juice and/or sugar to taste; dilute with water if flavors are too strong.
Stir in fish sauce, carrot, and chili if using.
Serve sauce in a bowl on the table so diners may help themselves or divide among small individual bowls in advance.
