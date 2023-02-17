Cooking with Cash Wa
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Firecracker Shrimp

By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - INGREDIENTS

  • 20 shrimp, shelled and deveined but leave the tail on
  • 20 pieces spring roll skins

Marinade:

  • 3 inches ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1/4 spoon of sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon corn starch
  • 3 dashes white pepper
  • 1 egg white, lightly whisked
  • 2 tablespoons minced scallion

DIRECTIONS:

Dry the shrimp using paper towels. Combine the marinade ingredients. Allow shrimp to marinate for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce.

Wrap each shrimp with a spring roll skin. Meanwhile, heat an electric fryer or frying pan with oil to 350° F

Deep fry 6-8 shrimp at a time until light to golden brown. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Nuoc Cham (Dipping Sauce):

  • 1/2 cup warm water, plus more as needed
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons small carrot, coarsely grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon sambal oelek

DIRECTIONS:

Stir together 1/2 cup water, lime juice, and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Add additional lime juice and/or sugar to taste; dilute with water if flavors are too strong.

Stir in fish sauce, carrot, and chili if using.

Serve sauce in a bowl on the table so diners may help themselves or divide among small individual bowls in advance.

