NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Firecracker Shrimp

INGREDIENTS

20 shrimp, shelled and deveined but leave the tail on



20 pieces spring roll skins



Marinade:

3 inches ginger



1/8 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon brown sugar



1/4 teaspoon lime juice



1/4 spoon of sesame oil



1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds



1/4 teaspoon corn starch



3 dashes white pepper



1 egg white, lightly whisked



2 tablespoons minced scallion



DIRECTIONS:

Dry the shrimp using paper towels. Combine the marinade ingredients. Allow shrimp to marinate for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce.

Wrap each shrimp with a spring roll skin. Meanwhile, heat an electric fryer or frying pan with oil to 350° F

Deep fry 6-8 shrimp at a time until light to golden brown. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Nuoc Cham (Dipping Sauce):

1/2 cup warm water, plus more as needed



3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), plus more to taste



2 tablespoons brown sugar



2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)



3 tablespoons fish sauce



2 tablespoons small carrot, coarsely grated



1/2 teaspoon sambal oelek



DIRECTIONS:

Stir together 1/2 cup water, lime juice, and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Add additional lime juice and/or sugar to taste; dilute with water if flavors are too strong.

Stir in fish sauce, carrot, and chili if using.

Serve sauce in a bowl on the table so diners may help themselves or divide among small individual bowls in advance.

