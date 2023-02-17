Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.(National Weather Service)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – NASA experts believe a meteoroid was seen above south Texas on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary reports of atmospheric fireballs from several sources.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.

They cool quickly and are not generally a risk to the public.

The Smithsonian Institution and other scientific and academic institutions around the United States collect meteorites found across the country.

NASA said the samples enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas was able to detect and pinpoint its location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

School lockers, courtesy: MGN
Parents concerned about violence at Thief River Falls Middle School
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
Wedding Media Business "Tolman Media" is dismantled - February 17
Wedding Media Business "Tolman Media" is dismantled - February 17
Fergus Falls apartment building suffers $80k in damage after kitchen fire - February 17
Fergus Falls apartment building suffers $80k in damage after kitchen fire - February 17
Noon News February 17 - Part 1
Noon News February 17 - Part 1