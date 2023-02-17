Moorhead man is latest of three charged in 2022 drive-by shooting

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is the latest of three to be charged for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting last year. 34-year-old Zhiwar Ismail is charged with Aiding and Abetting Dangerous Weapons- Drive-By Shooting.

Court documents revealed that Ismail was allegedly driving the suspect vehicle the night shots rang out at the Holiday gas station at 1501 11th Street North in Moorhead.

Witnesses say a car pulled up next to another vehicle that was parked at a gas pump. That’s when they said two men got out of the second vehicle and approached the one parked at the pump. One of the two men then displayed a gun. Witnesses say the man later aimed the gun at the vehicle as it was driving away. Police were able to pull surveillance video to confirm the details.

Police later located the vehicle the victim was riding in with his girlfriend and her brother at the time of the shooting. The victim later stated he was assaulted and shot at.

Upon further investigation, the two men were later identified as 21-year-old Braden Poitra and 27-year-old Devin Ludwig. The court documents say Poitra was holding a pistol. Ludwig was seen jumping on the hood of the car before the driver began driving out of the parking lot. Ludwig later fell off and that’s when the victim stated he heard the sound of gunshots.

Detectives later found a .40 caliber casing on the ground near the gas pumps.

In the events leading up to the shooting, the court documents say, Ludwig was picked up by Poitra and another individual, now known as Zhiwar Ismail. The records also say that Poitra had 3 guns with him at the time including, a 9mm pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and a small rifle.

When they were near the gas station, Ismail noticed a familiar individual and said “that’s the dude that robbed me.” Ismail then drove up next to the victims’ vehicle. Following the shooting, court documents say, Poitra got back in the car and told Ludwig to hide the gun. Ismail allegedly later drove Ludwig back to his apartment.

Police issued a warrant and searched Ludwig’s home, where the gun was found in a bedroom dresser drawer. Ludwig pleaded guilty to Aiding and Abetting Dangerous Weapons - Drive-by shooting and Aiding an Offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

Poitra was arrested. He pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison with 164 days credited for time served.

Poitra is also the alleged suspect in the August 9 shooting that happened in the 3300 block of 35th Ave. S. Fargo PD says Poitra shot a man in the arm. The reason for the shooting is still unclear at this time. Charges have yet to be filed in this case.

Ismail admitted to driving that night and that he went to Ludwig’s home before they both went to the gas station. He stated they a random guy a ride, but denied knowing who the individual was. Ismail said the guy told him to pull up to the gas station before the shooting occurred. The criminal complaint states that Ismail and Poitra were seen together days earlier.

Ismail is charged with Aiding and Abetting Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He is due back in court on March 9.

