Michigan man drove to Fergus Falls to meet 13-year-old girl for sex, court docs allege

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Michigan man has been charged in Otter Tail County Court after officials say he traveled from his home to a Fergus Falls motel to have sex with a young girl this week.

20-year-old Joel Diekmann of Lake Orion, Mich., is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Fergus Falls Police were called on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13 and learned a 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted twice at a local motel. When officers went to the motel, they spoke with Diekmann who court documents say told investigators he drove from Michigan to Fergus Falls to meet a girl he had been talking with on Snapchat and Instagram.

Court documents say Diekmann arrived in Fergus Falls on Sunday, Feb. 12 around noon, picked up the teen girl, and they went to Starbucks and the mall in Fargo. Diekmann stated the two returned to Fergus Falls motel that night. When police asked Diekmann if he and the teen had sex the night prior, court documents say he began crying and replied, “just pack my stuff and take me away.”

Documents allege the victim told Diekmann she was 19-years-old, and Diekmann stated he should have checked her ID.

Diekmann’s next court hearing is set for February 28.

