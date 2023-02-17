Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Michigan man drove to Fergus Falls to meet 13-year-old girl for sex, court docs allege

Joel Diekmann mug
Joel Diekmann mug(Otter Tail County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Michigan man has been charged in Otter Tail County Court after officials say he traveled from his home to a Fergus Falls motel to have sex with a young girl this week.

20-year-old Joel Diekmann of Lake Orion, Mich., is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Fergus Falls Police were called on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13 and learned a 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted twice at a local motel. When officers went to the motel, they spoke with Diekmann who court documents say told investigators he drove from Michigan to Fergus Falls to meet a girl he had been talking with on Snapchat and Instagram.

Court documents say Diekmann arrived in Fergus Falls on Sunday, Feb. 12 around noon, picked up the teen girl, and they went to Starbucks and the mall in Fargo. Diekmann stated the two returned to Fergus Falls motel that night. When police asked Diekmann if he and the teen had sex the night prior, court documents say he began crying and replied, “just pack my stuff and take me away.”

Documents allege the victim told Diekmann she was 19-years-old, and Diekmann stated he should have checked her ID.

Diekmann’s next court hearing is set for February 28.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Stranded vehicles on I-94 in Minnesota.
‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk
Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
CINDY LEE BELLANGER
Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

Latest News

Red Shed Smokehouse
Red Shed Smokehouse turns to year-round restaurant
4:00PM Weather – February 17
4:00PM Weather – February 17
4:00PM News February 17 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 17 - Part 1
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes
Battle Lake couple charged with multiple felony tax crimes