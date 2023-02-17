Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 34 years with the Jamestown School District, Assistant High School Principal John Conway has submitted his letter of resignation.

Conway submitted the letter to the school board on February 16th. In the letter, Conway expressed concern over “the ability to adequately fulfill all job responsibilities due to the demands of the office”. The resignation means that Mr. Conway is asking the board to release him from his contract.

Conway also asked in the letter for the board to “grant 5 non-school days (weekend or evenings) to meet with administration to transition facilities knowledge and responsibilities, update information systems and transition program responsibilities”.

This comes after a recent incident involving racial and derogatory comments made during a Jamestown high school basketball game against Bismarck. During that game, students made derogatory comments and noises toward 2 Bismarck high players.

According to Superintendent Robert Lech, Conway’s resignation is not related to the January 31st incident.

Lech said that through the investigation, the school found that the racial comments were made by a “handful of middle school and high school students that were disciplined according to school policy”.

Lech said the investigation into the incident remains open.

