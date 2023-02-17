Jail Chaplains in Fargo get new leadership

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jail Chaplains announced today, February, 16th their transition plans for new leadership.

The first full-time Executive Director, Gerri Leach is retiring after 11 years on June, 30th. During her leadership, the organization has expanded its impact beyond the walls of the Cass County Jail.

Dave Todd, former Fargo Police Chief was named the Jail Chaplains Board Chair last month. Dave introduced the individual who has been identified as the Incoming Executive Director who will work alongside Gerri Leach through the months of March through June for a seamless transition.

Mike Little has officially been named as the next Executive Director. The Jail Chaplains team includes 75 trained volunteers from 31 churches in the community

Last year over 6,200 men and women, the vast majority struggling with an addiction, came through the Cass County Jail and had the opportunity to be encouraged by the Jail Chaplains team.

Jail Chaplains is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It works to build relationships with individuals while they are in the jail with a goal to help them grow in their faith and develop health relationships as they return to the community.

