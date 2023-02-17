Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Jail Chaplains in Fargo get new leadership

Mike Little named Executive Director for Jail Chaplains
Mike Little named Executive Director for Jail Chaplains(Jail Chaplains facebook)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jail Chaplains announced today, February, 16th their transition plans for new leadership.

The first full-time Executive Director, Gerri Leach is retiring after 11 years on June, 30th. During her leadership, the organization has expanded its impact beyond the walls of the Cass County Jail.

Dave Todd, former Fargo Police Chief was named the Jail Chaplains Board Chair last month. Dave introduced the individual who has been identified as the Incoming Executive Director who will work alongside Gerri Leach through the months of March through June for a seamless transition.

Mike Little has officially been named as the next Executive Director. The Jail Chaplains team includes 75 trained volunteers from 31 churches in the community

Last year over 6,200 men and women, the vast majority struggling with an addiction, came through the Cass County Jail and had the opportunity to be encouraged by the Jail Chaplains team.

Jail Chaplains is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It works to build relationships with individuals while they are in the jail with a goal to help them grow in their faith and develop health relationships as they return to the community.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
USPS postage
USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage
Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND
Photo of stranded vehicles
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls

Latest News

10:00PM Sports February 16
10:00PM Sports February 16
10:00PM News February 16 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather February 16
10:00PM News February 16 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 16 - Part 2
Essentia Health, Fargo
Essentia Health OR cars make a difference for patient care