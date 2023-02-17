Fergus Falls apartment building suffers $80k in damage after kitchen fire

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) – A kitchen fire inside a Fergus Falls apartment caused more than $80k in damages.

Firefighters say it happened just before 3 AM Thursday at 623 West Fir Avenue. Tenants were evacuated from the 3-story, 36-unit building. Everyone was able to get out safely. Crews say damage was expensive but contained to the apartment unit of origin.

Firefighters spent 2 hours ventilating smoke and carbon monoxide from the building. Tenants from 6 units are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. The fire is under investigation.

