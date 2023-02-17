Cooking with Cash Wa
Fentanyl testing available to prevent overdoses

By Avery Joseph
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ongoing opioid crisis raises the risk of laced drugs, but local organizations are providing access and information for products that may prevent an overdose.

Organizations such as Christian Family Solutions and The Steve Rummler Hope Network have been providing fentanyl test strips and Narcan kits.

“You know the goal is that people make different choices within their use, so being able to test the substance knowing what you’re using and then making different choices,” explained Stephanie Jordan, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor.

They also hold classes to provide information to the public on how to prevent a possible overdose.

“We can have people have ways to use safer that can help promote them choosing to enter into recovery and seek treatment services,” said Jordan. “But if someone has a fatal overdose, that kind of prevents--that definitely prevents!--them from being able to seek treatment on their own.”

The trainings are held the second and the fourth Monday of every month at 5 p.m. at 44 Good Counsel Drive.

“They can receive an overdose prevention kit to take home with them,” said Jordan. “They can also receive fentanyl test strips. We can talk about how to use those.”

The California Department of Health recommends that you crush up the drug evenly due to the Chocolate Chip Cookie Effect: where traces of fentanyl may be scattered, much like the chips in a cookie.

“If you just test a small portion of it, you wouldn’t have a very accurate result,” said Jordan. “And then what you will do is dip this test strip into ... the drug and let it sit in there for about 15 seconds. If there was fentanyl present, there would be another line present on that test strip.”

The California Department of Health also states that fentanyl testing strips are a reliable, common-sense means of providing people at risk of fentanyl exposure with potentially life saving information.

“People think it enables substance use,” acknowledged Jordan. “It doesn’t enable substance use. People [are] using substances and we want to be able to keep them safe when they’re doing that.”

For fentanyl testing strips and more information on safer use strategies, you can visit Christian Family Solutions or The Steven Rummler Hope Network or visit North Point Health & Wellness Center.

