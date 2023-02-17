Active Weather Returns Starting with Today’s Warmup

FRIDAY:

We’ve been warming with south winds kicking in this morning, Temperatures will continue to rise through the morning, but wind chills will remain below zero for a few more hours. Expect more clouds in the north with passing snow showers possible. More sunshine in the south.

By the early afternoon hours of our Friday, the wind will become quite gusty out of the south and west. This may lead to some areas of blowing/drifting snow where the snowpack is not crusted over - primarily in southeastern ND through NW MN where we had light snowfall earlier this week. Winds may gust near 40 mph at times.

However, the gusty wind will aid in rapidly warming temperatures! Expect afternoon high temperatures to soar into the 30s and low 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few flurries on Saturday. Sunday starts off quiet and mild with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. However, a Clipper will be moving through bringing falling temperatures for some areas along with a few light snow showers later in the day. Breezier conditions accompany the Clipper as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow as yet another Alberta Clipper slides through. The morning will be cool with lows in the single digits for many. High temperatures only warn into the teens to low 20s. Tuesday will be even colder as sub-zero morning lows return to the region behind the Clippers. We will warm up only into the single digits. Other than the colder temps, the weather will be pretty quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A Colorado Low slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. Snow is looking heaviest at this time through SD on Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread across our region Wednesday PM into Thursday. This PLEASE KEEP IN MIND this is still a week out and changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

