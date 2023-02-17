5 out of 25 Fargo businesses fail tobacco compliance check

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several times a year Fargo Cass Health (FCPH) partners with local law enforcement agencies to carry out tobacco compliance checks in Fargo, West Fargo, and Cass County. The purpose for these checks is to ensure tobacco retailers are not selling any tobacco to people under the age of twenty-one.

Licensed tobacco shops are encouraged to check in periodically on the City’s state laws regarding tobacco sales and to update their training to include any important information to new employees.

Tobacco compliance checks were performed in Fargo on February 13th. In total, 25 businesses were checked and 20 passed, resulting in an 80% compliance rate.

Fargo business that failed:

• Holiday Station – 101 N. University Dr. – Second fail in one year

• Don’s Convenience Center – 2500 52 Ave. S. – first fail in one year

• Casey’s General Store – 1901 University Dr. N. – Second fail in one year

• Holiday Station – 1020 19th Ave. N. – first fail in one year

• Family Dollar – 2820 N. Broadway - Second fail in one year

Penalties in Fargo:• The first failure in a one-year time period is one-year probation and a $500 administrative fee. The second failure in a one-year time period is a three-day suspension of the tobacco license and a $500 administrative fee. The third failure in a one-year time period is a ten-day suspension of the tobacco license and a $500 administrative fee

