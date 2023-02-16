Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81

Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By AP
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

Among the few players to appear in major league games during four decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver’s fellow Cardinal in the ‘60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s.

He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and called 24 World Series for ABC, CBS and Fox, a record for a baseball analyst on television.

“I think there is a natural bridge from being a catcher to talking about the view of the game and the view of the other players,” McCarver told the Hall in 2012, the year he and Joe Buck were given the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. “It is translating that for the viewers. One of the hard things about television is staying contemporary and keeping it simple for the viewers.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
USPS postage
USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage
Photo of stranded vehicles
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls
Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND

Latest News

UPDATE: Jamestown teacher faces 10 drug-related charges - February 16
UPDATE: Jamestown teacher faces 10 drug-related charges - February 16
4:00PM Weather – February 16
4:00PM Weather – February 16
4:00PM News February 16 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 16 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 16 - Part 2
4:00PM News February 16 - Part 2