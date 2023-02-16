Temperatures Slide Below Zero Tonight

TONIGHT - OVERNIGHT:

Winds have finally gone light across the region after peak gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning topped 60 mph in several areas! Roads are also much better, though there are still icy spots in places.

Clear skies continue to dominate into the early overnight hours before a few more clouds move in from the northwest. Along with these clouds, there may be a few flakes, but impacts will be minimal - if any. Only a few clouds remain by morning.

High pressure remains over the region, and along with mostly clear skies and light winds through the night, temperatures will drop below zero by morning. Bundle up the bus riders!

THURSDAY:

Colder air remains. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits below side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Winds stay light for the day! By our Thursday evening, we remain quiet and calm as clouds begin to move in from the west.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up nicely for the afternoon as a west-southerly winds kicks in. Temperatures will be warming rapidly into the 20s and low 30s! However, the winds could gust over 35 mph.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be very similar with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are again expected as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow. The morning will be similar to what we had over the course of the weekend with temps in the teens, some single digits north, but we won’t warm up much. High temperatures likely remain in the teens. Some areas north may see temperatures fall a bit during the day. Tuesday will be even colder as negatives return to the region in the morning. We will see temps in the negative single digits in locations Fargo and north, while single digits above zero will be confined to the south. We will warm up to the single digits and low teens. Other than the colder temps, things will be pretty calm with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week. A low pressure system slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. As of this update (Feb 15) snow is looking most likely across the south on Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread into Thursday. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND this is still a week out and changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

