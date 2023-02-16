Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest announced on the show Thursday that this would be his final season.

Seacrest is in his sixth season with the morning show since joining in 2017. He will be stepping down in the spring, CNN reported.

“Live” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement that Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s husband and an occasional guest host, is set to take over co-hosting duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
USPS postage
USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage
Photo of stranded vehicles
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls
Road Conditions

Latest News

Global rescue and engineering teams are helping to recover survivors, find bodies and assess...
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill
The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
LIVE: Partial report on Trump grand jury to be released