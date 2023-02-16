Removing snow from a home’s foundation could save money and a big headache

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer this weekend. It might be a good time to start shoveling the snow packed around your home’s foundation before it melts.

Experts say once the snow melts, that water could then begin to seep into cracks that might be in the foundation, ruining carpets and flooring.

“Especially carpet and pad right now, pads have a protective vapor barrier on top of them. A lot of times they can absorb moisture from underneath and you walk on those areas and you don’t even know that it’s wet. So it’s slowly happening,” said Andi Broneske, the branch manager at Steamatic.

The damage could be very costly with expenses ranging from $500 up to $50,000. Experts say inspect your home for any damage by checking walls, baseboards, and floors.

If you do find something, don’t wait to take care of the issue, because it could lead to a bigger problem like mold.

