Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

New veterinary clinic proposed in West Fargo

Two Rivers Veterinary Hospital
Two Rivers Veterinary Hospital(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The West Fargo Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed plans for a new veterinary clinic on Sheyenne St.

It’s slated to be called Two Rivers Veterinary Hospital. The location would be 2630 Sheyenne St., which is a vacant lot right now.

The facility proposed would be more than 7,500 sq. ft. and two stories.

They say it wouldn’t have overnight facilities, but they’re thinking about a possible additional building to go on the lot in the future. No information on what that would be.

The plans give a 3D perspective, as well as sketch layouts, showing all the works: like a dog ward, cat waiting room, as well as surgery, X-ray, rehab, treatment, and recovery areas.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges
Authorities are looking for information on this vehicle spotted in Carpio, ND.
Police warn of SUV following children, offering candy
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

Spread the Love campaign
Surprise balloons bring Valentine’s Day love to those in care facilities
Stranded I-29 near Gardner
Dozens forced to brave blizzard while stranded on I-29, I-94
Source: Pixabay
District 64 and The Windbreak are bars for concern for Liquor Control Board
6:00PM News February 15- Part 1
6:00PM News February 15- Part 1