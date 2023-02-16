New veterinary clinic proposed in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The West Fargo Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed plans for a new veterinary clinic on Sheyenne St.

It’s slated to be called Two Rivers Veterinary Hospital. The location would be 2630 Sheyenne St., which is a vacant lot right now.

The facility proposed would be more than 7,500 sq. ft. and two stories.

They say it wouldn’t have overnight facilities, but they’re thinking about a possible additional building to go on the lot in the future. No information on what that would be.

The plans give a 3D perspective, as well as sketch layouts, showing all the works: like a dog ward, cat waiting room, as well as surgery, X-ray, rehab, treatment, and recovery areas.

