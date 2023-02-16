ND Senate passes bill expanding Rural Attorney Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There might soon be more lawyers in rural communities.

Senate Bill 2267 bill will expand the rural attorney recruitment program. It would double the number of participants from four to eight. Attorneys accepted to the program will receive $45,000 over five years.

“While the running joke may be there are too many lawyers in the world, in many rural places in the United States they are demonstrably too few,” said Senator Judy Estenson, (R) Warwick.

The bill passed by a vote of 41-5. Next, it will go to the House.

