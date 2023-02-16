Marcus Luttrell named 2023 Voices of Vision Speaker

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber has chosen decorated Navy SEAL, motivational speaker and best-selling author Marcus Luttrell as keynote speaker for the 2023 Voices of Vision event. It’s happening on Thursday, April 20, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Marcus Luttrell’s 2007 #1 New York Times best-selling book, Lone Survivor, tells the harrowing story of four Navy SEALs who journeyed into the mountainous border of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Operation Redwing. An unparalleled motivational story of survival, the book is also a moving tribute to the friends and teammates who did not make it off the mountain. A powerful testament to the courage, integrity, patriotism and community that forged these American heroes, Lone Survivor is an incredible account of teamwork, fortitude and modern warfare.

“Voices of Vision is about bringing together people from all walks of life, political persuasions, age groups, careers and interests to provoke thought and important community conversations,” said Chamber President & CEO Shannon Full. “At this year’s Voices of Vision event, Marcus will share what it truly means to be a courageous leader and team member. He will take us on a journey from what it takes to join America’s elite fighting force, to the battle on the mountain, into his family’s experience of community support and generosity, and back to his own incredible story of survival and grace.”

Operation Redwing’s mission was to gather intelligence on a Taliban leader with ties to Osama bin Laden. When the team encountered several goat herders, the SEALs questioned them and, after a debate about the rules of engagement, let them go. A large Taliban force then ambushed the four-man team on a remote ridge, Luttrell and his teammates fought for hours, refusing to retreat from the fight despite being heavily outnumbered. Hours later, after Luttrell had watched all three friends die and had literally been blown off the mountain by an RPG, a rescue helicopter carrying 16 special operation forces was shot down, killing all on board (it is the single largest loss of life in a day in SEALs history).

In this emotionally raw account, Luttrell honors the memories of all those who died, sharing with us the incredible bravery, courage and honor of these extraordinary warriors. He holds their lives up as examples of this guiding philosophy of the SEALs:

“I will never quit,” remarked Luttrell. “I persevere and thrive on adversity. My Nation expects me to be physically harder and mentally stronger than my enemies. If knocked down, I will get back up, every time. I will draw on every remaining ounce of strength to protect my teammates and accomplish our mission. I am never out of the fight.”

Registration for the 2023 Voices of Vision event is now open on The Chamber’s website.

